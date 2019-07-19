Turner Co. recruiting for youth football, soccer and cheerleading teams

Turner, Co . (WALB) - For parents who are interested in signing their kids up for Turner County’s football, soccer and cheerleader teams, organizers said now is the time to do it.
A.D. Drew, Turner County parks and recreation director, said this program is something that many in the county have been waiting for.
“This year, we just want to see kids come back out and participate," Drew said. “This is the south. Southerners love football. We need our youth football back, we also need soccer and along with football and soccer, we need to have people cheering for them. We will have baseball program in the spring. We also will have girls softball in the spring.”
The cost per child is $50.
For more details on registration or how to get your child involved, click here or call (229) 417-7003.
