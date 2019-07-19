‘It was like my whole world fell apart’: Tifton family asks for thoughts and prayers after rare cancer diagnosis

Tifton , Ga. (WALB) - A family in Tifton is asking everyone in South Georgia for their thoughts and prayers.
Family members said doctors diagnosed Dereack Walker, 43, with a very rare form of brain cancer called giloblastoma.
Walker’s sister, Kimberly Thompson, said she hopes to teach people to be aware of their health and help fight any form of cancer.
“I was crushed. It was like my whole world fell apart right there, at that moment. I just had to pull over and I just had a breakdown. I am getting chills right now,” said Thompson.
The family has a GoFundMe account to help with Dereack’s treatments and other medical procedures.
If you want to help, you can visit their GoFundMe here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.