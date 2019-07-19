The Golden Rams test dozens of athletes in a prospect camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the Rams hope in the coming years these familiar faces will be back to wear the blue and gold.
Just under one hundred high school athletes from the southeast are getting the chance to be evaluated while showcasing and sharpening their skills at Albany State University’s prospect camp.
“There’s nothing better than an in-person evaluation," said Head Coach Gabe Giardina.
An evaluation, Giardina said could develop into a future recruit.
“I want them to get better today. So, I want our guys to coach them like we coach our guys," said Giardina .
With aspirations to play in college some athletes traveled from four hours away to get coached by the Golden Rams.
“It’ll help me figure out what things I need to get better on," said Tyree Taylor from Florida.
Giardina said more than their 40-yard dash will be tested.
“Some guys quit when it gets hard and some guys really rise to the top when it gets hard. So, it’s a give and take," said Giardina. "And we want to see what the physical and mental toughness of a lot of these young men is.”
Another Florida native, Jeremiah Byrd said he wants to be challenged and work on techniques that’ll help with his footwork as a QB.
“Be the best that I can and do the best that I can. Work hard of course, victory and push me to high limits," said Jeremiah Byrd from Florida.
Giardina told us as much as he wants good players on his team, he wants good people on his team and at ASU.
So, he also gave the prospects a chance to tour the campus.
“We want them to see us, but then we also want to see them," said Giardina.
For ASU their first day of camp begins August 7.
