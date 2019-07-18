Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. Scattered activity takes over Saturday and just an isolated shower or storm Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the afternoon in the lower 90s. Lows stay in the mid 70s. Next week a Summer cold front approaches. It brings numerous showers and thunderstorms back by Tuesday. The front stalls, which keeps good rain chance in the area for most of the rest of the week. Daytime highs do cool to the 80s though.