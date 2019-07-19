Downtown Americus Main Street department adds to staff

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Americus Main Street Department has hired a new program coordinator.
Haley Hanniford is the new Program Coordinator for the department.
City officials said this addition is all about continuing the process of improving downtown.
According to Mayor Barry Blount, Hanniford will help lead the efforts of adding more businesses to the downtown area.
Blount is excited to have her on board with the city.
“We do have several, some store vacancies downtown that we’d like to have filled. And so, that’s the mission of Qaijuan and his staff to try to find businesses to go into those storefronts,” said Blount.
Hanniford takes over the position from Qaijuan Willis who is now the Main Street Director.
