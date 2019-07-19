Dougherty Co. welcomes new teachers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the Dougherty County School District is having their annual New Teacher Orientation program; this program will focus on building relationships with students and more.
The program consists of a 3-day training period for new and returning teachers. This program teaches teachers the basic fundamentals of how to be prepared for the upcoming school year.
“Dougherty County is a Google district; so we are sharing some Google tools with them. We are also sharing our instructional initiatives. We have some new initiatives that we put in place from last year and we want to make our new teachers are familiar with those initiatives,” said Dr. Lakeisha Carter, Director of School Improvement.
Some of the new techniques that the new teachers are learning is how to communicate and give assignments through a new google online assistance software.
Elementary through high school will use the program. Dr. Carter tells me that they stand strongly on making sure the teachers have all the necessary tools for success.
“One of the things that we focus on here at Dougherty County is the teacher; because the most important person to a student is a teacher that sees them every day,” Dr. Carter said.
Nyasia Holloway and Countessa Henderson, both first-time teachers, said teachers are known to have the most important jobs.
They both attended the program and said they are ready to meet their kids and make a positive impact.
“For my first time I am looking for them to just be understanding, being patient and just building that relationship with them.,” said Nyasia Holloway, a teacher at Radium Springs Middle School.
“Basically I am looking forward to all the strategies, different implementations that we have learned and just effective ways to interact with my students,” said Countessa Henderson, a teacher at West Town Elementary School.
The program has over 50 new teachers who are ready and eager to teach.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.