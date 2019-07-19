Beware of porch pirates during online shopping season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back to school shopping is around the corner and online shopping is year long, and police said porch pirates aren’t going anywhere.
In an effort to help the police fight those pirates, Leesburg Police encourage residents to purchase home surveillance.
You’ve maybe seen the videos of Ring doorbells catching crooks stealing packages from your front doors.
Authorities said it’s best that you’re aware of their practices.
“Home surveillance, where we can identify the individual, possibly identify the vehicle that they’re with, the tag number of the vehicle, that greatly enhances our ability to be able to investigate and enforce those instances,” explained Leesburg Police Chief Christopher Prokesh.
The chief also said the night vision cameras are beneficial as well.
