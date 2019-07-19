Bench warrant issued for man on assault, other charges

Dontavious Demond Hudson Jr. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | July 19, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 5:21 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bench warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man, according to the Albany Police Department.

The Dougherty County Superior Court has issued a warrant for Dontavious Demond Hudson Jr.

The warrant is for conspiracy to commit felony, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

