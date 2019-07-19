Annual Wakefest event set for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is gearing up for the annual 2019 Wakefest.
The wakeboard tournament will take place at Lake Chehaw this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Every year, the event raises money for a family in Southwest Georgia that has a special needs child.
This year, the event will honor Bennett Jones.
Adam Gilbert, President of Wakefest, says this event is for the entire community and hopes everyone will come out.
“It is just people helping people. I think we got to get back to our roots of everybody joining in and pitching in and helping where they can. It brings us all together and makes us one big family," says Gilbert.
Admissions for the event is free.
There will also be a rib cook-off at the event.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.