An extended wet period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer showers and thunderstorms packed a punch across portions of SWGA Thursday. Slow moving clusters of strong to severe storms produced heavy downpours resulting in minor flash flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning which caused random power outages along with a few downed trees/tree limbs.
The next round of rain and thunderstorms Friday and once again strong to severe storms are possible into early evening. For the weekend rain chances hold but not a washout. Not as hot as highs drops into seasonable low 90s.
Early week a weak cold front arrives increasing rain chances and briefly cooling us off. Expect periods of heavy rain and possibly a few strong storms as the front stalls. Highs slightly below average upper 80s with near average lows low 70s. Still sticky as the humidity remains high.
