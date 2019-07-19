Albany firefighter makes history for the department

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany firefighters are celebrating a historic moment.
Officer Christy Bengis has been a firefighter with the city for 18 years, according to city leaders.
She made history as the first female acting officer, leading an entire engine company on a 24-hour shift.
“In the absence of an officer you usually look for those that can be in charge in the absence of an officer. Christy is very well experienced, very prepared,” said Chief Cedric Scott of the Albany Fire Department.
Officer Bengis is also training to be a lieutenant.
She is one of two highest ranking women in the department.
Her rank is Apparatus Engineer Operator.
