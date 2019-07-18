You Can Help Clear The Shelters 2019!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It's time to Clear the Shelters! This year's nationwide Clear the Shelters adoption event will be held August 17.
People across South Georgia will be able to adopt pets with little or no fees.
The nationwide day of action last year literally emptied dozens of animal shelters across the country and inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to animals in need.
If you would like a local animal shelter to join this year's cause, reach out and ask them to call WALB for how to register.
For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit www.ClearTheShelters.com.
WALB will soon add an interactive map of participating shelters across the area and offering free or reduced cost adoptions.
You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtag #ClearTheShelters.
WALB invites everyone to join this cause and help out in any way they can.
