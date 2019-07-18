Verdict handed down in 2018 Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached in the case of an Albany man on trial for a 2018 murder.
Jammie Davis, 23, was found guilty on all charges in court on Thursday.
Davis was on trial in connection to the death of La’Travius Burkes, 29, that happened on May 18.
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Aggravated assault
- Count 4, 5, 6: Possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Count 7, 8, 9: Third degree cruelty to children
- Possible maximum sentence time for murder charges = Life
- Possible max for aggravated assault = 20 years
- Possible max for possession of firearm = Five years for each count
- Possible max for cruelty to children = Up to a year
Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.
