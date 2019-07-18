Tift Co. Board of Commissioners approves $1.6M project

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In early July, the Tift County Board of commissioner approved a one point six million dollar project to reconstruct roads in the county such as Ferry Lake Road.
County Manager Jim Carter explained to WALB all of what the budget will mostly cover.
“The budget is part of a much larger budget; this is for two roads. So this is a road construction project it is for Ferry Lake Road and Lake Wisteria,” Carter told us.
Carter says that these two roads are in much need of repavement and resurfacing. This can be much cheaper sooner than later.
“When you put down new pavement it has a life; and if you don’t come in and do maintenance on it then the degradation of it can make it unsafe and cost you more money,” Carter said.
He said that the improvement of the roads would be better for commuters coming from Irwin County into Tift County.
“We are going to come in and resurface it; we are going to widen it from 22 feet wide to 24 foot wide. That is a safety; and we got about 5,000 foot of what is called base failures. Where we got to come in a stabilize that so when we do come in and resurface it will be a good road for years to come,” Carter said.
We asked Carter would any of this year’s budgets be used for any other road projects.
“We also have to spend money on making sure we resurface; take care of our old roads. One thing our public works department and public works director does is as roads begin to look like they need to be resurfaced; we come in and look at those and decide which ones we need to work on now and which we can put off of for a couple of years,” Carter said
The project will start when the commissioners meet with the public work officers.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.