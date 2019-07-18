Staysha Allen signs with Florida A&M Women’s basketball

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - For the Terrell County Greenwaves, Thursday was a good day.
As they got the chance to watch one of their lady Greenwaves sign a D-1 scholarship, to play college basketball.
It’s been a long journey for Staysha Allen, but the reward was well worth it.
In her three years she spent at Terrell County, Allen was named to the All-region team all three years.
Now with the turning of the page, she hopes her teammates can grow off her success.
“I hope they learn that, you can do anything," said Allen. "You can achieve all your goals.”
“I think this is great for my program because they can relate to Staysha,"said Terrell County head Women’s basketball coach Tammye Ware. "Knowing that they know her and they see her as one of their teammates. Moving on to the next level, I think it’s a great opportunity for Staysha and for my players as well.”
Allen will hope to make a big impact for the Rattlers right away.
