South Georgia Medical Center awarded accreditation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has earned accreditation from the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation, according to a release from the hospital.
The hospital earned its accreditation by following compliance in several areas such as:
- Emergency management
- Environment of care
- Infection prevention and control
- Leadership
- Medication management
- Rights and responsibilities of the individual
Hospital leaders said the goal is to stay survey-ready.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.