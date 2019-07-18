South Georgia Medical Center awarded accreditation

An entrance to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has earned accreditation from the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation, according to a release from the hospital.

In September 2018, the Joint Commission discovered a multitude of violations within SGMC. Hospital leaders said they took serious actions after that.

Then in November, SGMC went through several visits from an accreditation group and began preparing for the possibility of bad news of losing accreditation.

The hospital earned its accreditation by following compliance in several areas such as:

  • Emergency management
  • Environment of care
  • Infection prevention and control
  • Leadership
  • Medication management
  • Rights and responsibilities of the individual

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible. We commend SGMC for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission


Hospital leaders said the goal is to stay survey-ready.


"We are committed to high-quality, cost effective care as recognized by our 4-STAR rating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and by numerous patient testimonials. We are pleased the dedication and hard work exhibited by our physicians and staff has been recognized by the Joint Commission."

Bill Forbes, South Georgia Medical Center CEO


