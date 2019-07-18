Should you be worried about ‘meth-gators’?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve probably seen a social media post about authorities warning of flushing drugs down the drain and creating “meth-gators.” But do officials think that a “meth-gator” could actually become a thing?
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said this actually hasn’t been proven yet.
The post caught traction in Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.
Police in Tennessee said animals exposed to this drug are more hyped up than usual.
Though no reports have come in of these animals, the DNR said this isn’t likely to happen.
“We make all of our decisions based on science and research. We’re really unable to comment much on that because there is no science or research addressing those observations,” said Region Supervisor with the DNR Alan Isler.
Isler also reminded everyone that feeding gators is an even bigger danger. He said the threat of gators grows if they lose the fear of humans.
