Police connect 1 suspect to 3 restaurant burglaries in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police announced Wednesday that detectives have connected one man to a string of recent burglaries at Valdosta restaurants.
Officers arrested Ronnie Campbell, 42, of Valdosta.
According to a press release from the Valdosta Police Department, detectives believe Campbell broke into and took money from three businesses on North Ashley Street within two days.
Officers said the first burglary happened Monday at Betty's Diner.
The second happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zacadoos, a couple of blocks away.
The third happened a little over 30 minutes later on Tuesday morning at El Cazadors, one block from Zacadoos.
Officers said they used surveillance footage to identify Campbell as the suspect.
Detectives charged Campbell with three counts of felony burglary.
Officers said there may be more charges for him in the future.
Campbell was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan issued a statement:
