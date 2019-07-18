Police: 4 arrested, 2 suspects still wanted in Albany Neighborhood Grocery burglaries

Two men, armed with guns, robbed the Neighborhood Grocery.
By Krista Monk | July 18, 2019 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 4:46 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three minors and a 17-year-old have been arrested and two suspects are still wanted in connection to recent burglaries at an Albany convenience store, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said a 14, 15 and 16 year old were arrested along with Williams Sims, 17, for second degree burglary after Neighborhood Grocery on Johnson Road was burglarized multiple times in June and July.

Williams Sims
Williams Sims (Source: Albany Police Department)

Warrants have also been issued for Noah Dequan Newsome, 20, and DAngelo Hawkins, 18, for second degree burglary, according to police.

Noah Dequan Newsome
Noah Dequan Newsome (Source: Albany Police Department)

There have also been recent robberies at the store. Police have not provided any information on those investigations at this time.

APD investigators are continuing their investigation into the burglaries and robberies that have occurred at the store.

Anyone with any information on Newsome or Hawkins’ whereabouts or that could help police with their investigation is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

