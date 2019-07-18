Police: 4 arrested, 2 suspects still wanted in Albany Neighborhood Grocery burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three minors and a 17-year-old have been arrested and two suspects are still wanted in connection to recent burglaries at an Albany convenience store, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said a 14, 15 and 16 year old were arrested along with Williams Sims, 17, for second degree burglary after Neighborhood Grocery on Johnson Road was burglarized multiple times in June and July.
Warrants have also been issued for Noah Dequan Newsome, 20, and DAngelo Hawkins, 18, for second degree burglary, according to police.
There have also been recent robberies at the store. Police have not provided any information on those investigations at this time.
APD investigators are continuing their investigation into the burglaries and robberies that have occurred at the store.
Anyone with any information on Newsome or Hawkins’ whereabouts or that could help police with their investigation is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.