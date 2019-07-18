Pelham Police investigating Barrow St. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Barrow Street around 4: 50 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the suspect came from behind and hit the victim on the back of the head before falling to the ground.
The victim attempted to pull out his own gun during a struggle with the suspect. That’s when the suspect’s gun went off and the victim was hit in the shoulder, according to police.
The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to police.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
This is still active investigation.
