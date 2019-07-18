Moultrie leaders offer tips to new business owners

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a recent closing of one South Georgia business, city officials are offering some tips to new business owners.
The goal is to help alleviate some start-up struggles within the city of Moultrie.
City leaders said they’ve implemented a program called EDGE. It stands for encouraging development and growth efficiently.
Business owners can meet with every official in the city that they will connect with when starting a business.
That’s anywhere from the utility department to public works, which has actually saved a business money.
“Our public works department worked with them with where they would place their dumpster in relation to their driveway and the results were tens of thousand of dollars in savings on the layout of their property,” said City Manager Peter Dillard.
Dillard said aside from the connecting with officials, the city brings in the UGA Development Center to help with new and existing business plans.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.