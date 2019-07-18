Mother, three young children found stabbed to death at Columbus apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating after four people were found stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday night.
Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a 29-year-old mother Jerricia Spellman and her three young children were killed at the scene near 20th Avenue and Cusseta Road. The children reportedly range in age from less than a year old to 3-years-old.
It is not yet clear what events led to the incident at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment Complex but Bryan says the victims were all found stabbed to death at the South Columbus scene sometime Wednesday evening.
Major Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says they were first tipped off to the incident earlier in the day at a separate scene. They then came to the Canty Apartment home to discover the gruesome scene.
At this time, Police say they are searching for a person of interest but have not yet named any suspects in the quadruple homicide.
Columbus Police Department homicide and detective units are gathered at the scene investigating now. They are also asking anyone with any relevant information to please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department.
A section of Cusseta Road has been blocked off and officials are asking citizens to avoid the area at this time.
