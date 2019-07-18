Man convicted in 2017 Americus murder case

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been convicted in the 2017 murder of Bradley Jamal Green, 24, according to District Attorney Lewis Lamb.
Lamb said Kentavous Cortez Wilkerson, was convicted of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Thursday.
Police said they responded to a shooting on July, 17, 2017, just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, Green was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Rodney Greene, 23, was also injured in the shooting. He was charged with reckless conduct and giving false statements to police.
No date has been set at this time for Wilkerson’s sentencing.
