‘It’s just how things happen’: Americus residents respond to N. Lee St. shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man remains in jail after a shooting sent another man to the hospital.
It all unfolded Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. in Americus in the 1300 block of North Lee Street.
Americus police said the victim was Eddie Lusane, Jr., 19.
WALB was told he was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
A hospital spokesperson said he’s been transferred and no other details were given on his condition.
Police said they have arrested Raiheem Mathis, 18.
One resident said he remembers hearing first responders arrive on the scene.
“I really don’t know what happened because you know, I keep my doors closed and go out and sit on my porch,” said the resident. “Only thing I heard is the siren going up there when I know that, wasn’t long, I know somewhere way up the street.”
The resident said he has lived in the same house for 65 years and his home sits just minutes from the scene of Tuesday’s shooting.
He said shootings are uncommon and believes his home is safe.
“I wouldn’t take another place for this, OK,” said the resident said.
Other neighbors have a different opinion.
They said incidents like the recent shooting are not out of the ordinary, but the way of life.
“I say it’s kinda normal but not really, it’s just how things happen,” said another Americus resident.
She said she will carry pepper spray or a knife on her for protection when walking the streets.
“With what’s going on in the world these days, you have to,” the resident told WALB.
Police are actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with any information is asked call the Americus Police Department.
