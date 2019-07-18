1 hospitalized after single-car accident on U.S. 19

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Roads are now open after a single-car accident delayed traffic on U.S. 19 in Camilla.
One person was taken by Grady EMS to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over after losing control, according to Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan.
Sullivan said the car was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 and lost control resulting in the car going over the median and rolling over onto its roof into the northbound lane.
The two other passengers in the car were not injured, according to Sullivan.
The Camilla Police and Fire departments helped Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Greenrough Volunteer Fire Department while on the scene.
