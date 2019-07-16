Heat and humidity will once again allow heat index values to reach 105. Scattered showers and thunderstorms do arrive this afternoon and evening for the chance to cool off. Rain chances will be even higher Tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances ease some this weekend with seasonable temperatures in the lower 90s. A cold front approaches mid week and promises showers and thunderstorms and cooler daytime highs only in the 80s. Lows may drop closer to 70 instead of the muggy mid to upper 70s too.