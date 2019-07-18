Crisp Academy Wildcats are ready to dominate in 2019

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp Academy Wildcats made their presence known last year.
Finishing the 2018 season as the state runner-up.
“I feel like we are ahead of where we’ve been in all my years here," said Head Coach Price Jones.
For the first time since their 2017 season, the Wildcats are playing eight-man football.
“Some of us will be used to it, because we played before. And I think if we just stick together we will be alright," said senior wide receiver Dylan Farmer.
Jones said with a 20 man roster there’s added pressure on the players to do their job.
He told us the disappointment of losing the state title by five points keeps his players focused.
“We just got to remind them of how they felt after losing that last game, you know they didn’t like the way they felt,” said Jones. "And I told them if they don’t want to experience that again you got to work hard in the weight room, you got to work hard on the practice field. I said, “you got to do the things that are expected in order to play for a championship.”
“I’ve been going here my whole life and it’d mean a lot to me to bring one back home," said senior linebacker, Billy Hardin.
Even though the format is different this year the objective remains the same.
The o-line needs to better protect the quarterback so he can make connections with the wide receiver and get points on the board.
“There’s still a lot of work to do, but I think we’re getting better and better everyday. That’s our motto, get better everyday," said senior quarterback Noah Mercer.
Hardin said how they perform in practice now will determine how successful they are come regular season.
“These summer practices are where it gets done. It’s where championship games are won," said Hardin.
