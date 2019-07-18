Construction on Dawson’s new airport terminal on schedule

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve driven past the Dawson Municipal Airport along Highway 82, you may have noticed a new building under construction.
Crews are continuing to make progress on the $500,000 new terminal project.
Terrell County officials said they are excited the airport will have a new terminal building in use soon.
“We’re really excited that we’re going to have a new terminal building in a very short period of time , which is an answer to a dream that we’ve had for a long time,” said Mal Halbrook, the Terrell County Airport Authority chairman.
Halbrook credits the good weather with keeping the project on schedule.
He hopes the building will be ready for use sometime next month.
This new terminal will take over for the trailer they’re using now.
