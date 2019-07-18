Bainbridge man charged after possible hostage situation turns into drug bust

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man was arrested and charged after a E-911 call said he was possibly holding someone hostage at gunpoint Wednesday on Church Street around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told officers he was held at gunpoint by Timothy Germone Hodges, 41, according to Bainbridge Public Safety’s (BPS) Facebook page.
BPS said Hodges was sitting in his a vehicle when officers walked over. After officers asked him to step out of the car, he did.
After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a digital scale, a box of zipper-close baggies, a large amount of counterfeit bills and several plastic bags containing Molly, cocaine and marijuana, according to BPS.
No weapon was found in the vehicle, according to BPS.
Hodges has been charged with:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession, sale, manufacture, or distribution of marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
