Bainbridge man charged after possible hostage situation turns into drug bust
Timothy Gemrone Hodges (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Kim McCullough | July 18, 2019 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 5:52 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man was arrested and charged after a E-911 call said he was possibly holding someone hostage at gunpoint Wednesday on Church Street around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told officers he was held at gunpoint by Timothy Germone Hodges, 41, according to Bainbridge Public Safety’s (BPS) Facebook page.

BPS said Hodges was sitting in his a vehicle when officers walked over. After officers asked him to step out of the car, he did.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a digital scale, a box of zipper-close baggies, a large amount of counterfeit bills and several plastic bags containing Molly, cocaine and marijuana, according to BPS.

Drugs and drug-related items recovered in Bainbridge hostage situation the turned into a drug bust.
Drugs and drug-related items recovered in Bainbridge hostage situation the turned into a drug bust. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)

No weapon was found in the vehicle, according to BPS.

Hodges has been charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession, sale, manufacture, or distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

