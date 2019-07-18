APD responds to burglary, attempted rape call

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a burglary and attempted rape on Tuesday, according to an incident report.
The incident happened on West Waddell Avenue.
APD officers responded to a burglary in process call.
The victim told police that an “unknown black male (was) in her bed,” the reported stated.
The two fought and the suspect pushed the victim off the bed before fleeing, according to the incident report.
The report stated that the victim’s television, phone and some money was taken.
An APD spokesperson said the case is still under investigation.
