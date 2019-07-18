APD receives federal grant for youth programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has awarded the Albany Police Department more than $60,000 through their Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
The money will go towards several of the department’s programs geared toward the city’s young people.
The three programs are:
- A new Juvenile Intervention Gang Deterrent counseling program
- A new Youth Leadership Development program
- Teen Police Academy
Marvin Laster, with the Albany Boys and Girls Club, is excited to see more efforts geared toward young people.
“This is just another feather in their cap and allows us to make sure that the voices of young people are heard. But not only that, we’re meeting the needs and interest of young people and I think that’s something that the entire community should embrace,” said Laster.
The grant funding has already started and will continue until June 20, 2020.
