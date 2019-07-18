APD: Patrol officer shoots dog; case under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The shooting of a dog by an Albany Police Department (APD) officer is under investigation, according to a department spokesperson.
On Wednesday morning, an APD patrol officer responded to the 500 block of 9th Avenue about an unwanted guest.
While on the scene, the officer was attacked by a Staffordshire pitbull, according to APD.
The officer fired three shots at the dog and one of the shots struck the dog.
An APD spokesperson said the case was turned over to the Office of Professional Standards.
The Albany Police Department provided WALB a copy of their policy on use of force against animals.
The case remains under investigation.
