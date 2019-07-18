Albany Seahawks using kickball tournament as fundraiser for Gridiron Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Seahawks football team is typically known for their moves on the gridiron.
But are using fundraisers like kickball, to help raise money for their trip to the gridiron classic.
These young stars are taking time away from the field, to try and raise money for their trip to the gridiron classic.
Hoping that the support of the community will see them through.
But just getting the chance to take the field with their team every single day, is something many of these All-stars are thankful for.
“It’s great and stuff because you playing with your friends and stuff," said 12-year-old wide receiver Braylen Still. "Y’all have fun when we on the trips and stuff. It don’t matter if you win or lose. If you lose, you’re learning from your mistakes and stuff.”
With four kickball and flag football teams taking the field this weekend for the fundraiser... the team just needs fans in the seats.. to help cheer them on.
“The communities help is definitely a big plus for us," said Albany Seahawks head coach Eric Still. "People really don’t understand how much time and effort it takes to have a youth organization work from top to bottom. Starting with the presidents, the team moms, the coaches, the parents. A lot of people take a big chunk out of their summer to come and help these kids do what they want to do.”
The Seahawks are hoping the community can come out and support these young stars on Saturday.
And they hope they can bring home the trophy for South Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.