Albany Police investigating car arson on North Van Buren

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arson investigation is underway after a car was found engulfed in flames on the 800 block of North Van Buren Street Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said while on patrol in the area, a loud explosion was heard. When they drove to the explosion, a white Honda Civic was engulfed in flames, according to an APD incident report.
The fire department was already on the scene to put out the fire, according to police.
Officers said they attempted to get in contact with the car owner but no one answered.
The owner of the house on North Van Buren Street said they were asleep when the explosion occurred, the report stated. They also said they was unaware of why the car was parked outside of their home.
The incident has been labeled arson and is now under investigation, according to the incident report.
Police are also working to get surveillance video from the scene.
