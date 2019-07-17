WALB rings in Christmas in July for animals in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an ongoing tradition, every year WALB, along with sponsors, celebrate Christmas in July by filling the back of a truck with supplies for animals in need.
“Operation Santa Paws” is a way for you to donate any supplies you may have for rescue animals.
All donations go to the Albany Humane Society and the Sally Weatherbee Adoption Center.
And this year, the supplies are needed now more than ever.
'So we’re super excited," Kori Phillips Foy, with WALB, said. “The humane society is at max capacity of animals. And everything, every donation counts. We’re looking for unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, beds, toys. A lot of people have been bringing treats.”
If you weren’t able to donate, you can still donate at the Albany Humane Society.
