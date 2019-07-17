Valdosta woman sentenced for meth trafficking

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman is looking at spending a decade in prison after being sentenced for felony drug trafficking.
Deputies raided a home on Crum Road and found $8,000 worth of meth.
Jana Horton, 34, pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking. She was sentenced to 10 years and a $200,000 fine.
Chad Campbell lives in the same neighborhood where the operation took place. He said that all those involved deserve their fair share of time behind bars.
“They need to seriously think about their actions instead of how much money they can put in their pocket. All these jobs out here looking for people who want to work hard. You have people that think it’s easy money out there. There’s no such thing as easy money," said Campbell.
Campbell said he is proud of law enforcement for getting the drugs out of his neighborhood and keeping his family safe.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said his deputies show no sign of slowing down, especially the drug task force.
“We’re still building on it. You’re going to see more success. I feel sure because these guys are getting better trained at what we do. It’s an art to it. You got to know what to look for," said Paulk.
Deputies also arrested Jarvis Hawkins and Angela Pounds in the raid.
Court officials told WALB that court proceedings for Hawkins and Pounds are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.