Valdosta community reacts to shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man is recovering after being shot in a Valdosta neighborhood over the weekend.
It happened in the 500 block of Jones Street.
One woman, who lives in the neighborhood, said she’s scared to let her grandchildren come outside.
Officers said that when they got to the scene, the victim had been shot in the leg by someone he knew.
Curtis Doe lives in the neighborhood and said he doesn’t think the crime is worth the worry.
“It’s just only every once in a while that something might happen down there, but normally I ain’t really heard nothing about no violence or nothing like that," said Doe.
Investigators did said this appears to be an isolated incident.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
There has been no word on a motive for the shooting or any suspects at this time.
