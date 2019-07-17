Town hall hosted by alumni to help preserve HBCUs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There was standing room only in Tuesday’s Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) town hall in Albany.
Community leaders and HBCU alumni are still fighting a senate bill that would merge three of the universities.
Organizers said they are looking to critique the bill and see if they can support some aspects of it.
We are told they haven’t heard much from the state level on this proposal but they want people to get familiar with the bill and find a way to move forward, just in case the bill passes.
“The number of appointments by the governor, by the senate, by localities, because we really want local control," said James Pratt Jr., an organizer for the event. "We don’t want this to be a political kind of appointment in kind of orientation in kind of reforming our organizations, our HBCU’s because we do need to save them. We do need to preserve their cultural legacy and these kind of appointments may cause some trauma with them.”
About 200 people came to the town hall.
One man in attendance said he wants to make sure they defeat this bill.
“In my opinion, if a bill was drafted and the presidents of the university was not consulted, there is a problem within itself,” said HBCU alumnus Albert Jones.
The group plans to hold its next meeting on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m., again, at the Albany Police Department Headquarters.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.