Thomasville city leaders open to ideas for Remington Avenue Streetscape project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Transforming dangerous roads and neglected neighborhoods into safe and beautiful neighborhoods is the goal for sections of Remington Avenue in Thomasville.
Within the next couple of years, Remington Avenue will undergo several changes.
On Tuesday, people huddled around boards as city leaders pointed out areas of concern and how they plan to improve those sections.
This also gives people the chance to express their desires for the area.
“If they want to have their voices heard, this is the time,” said Tim Lehman, a Thomasville resident.
Many people, like Lehman said they want sidewalks, roundabouts, stop lights and crosswalks.
“It’s just great to see that it’ll be safer for the community,” said Lehman.
City leaders said they’re aware of the dangers on Remington Avenue.
They told WALB that they’re searching for solutions to make it safe for drivers and families since it’s also a residential area.
“It’s tough to cross that street and to get through that area and to see a plan in place where I could walk my kids up the park, or I could take my dogs on a walk to go see Cherokee Lake, that’s a nice idea and I’m glad to see that,” said Lehman.
Between grants and other funding, this project could cost up to $4 million.
City leaders anticipate the project being completed in 2021.
Tuesday’s open house at the Thomas County Library ended at 6:30 p.m.
