‘Think Before You React’: Thomasville rallies against gun violence

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There have been 14 gun related crimes in Thomasville since last July.
Just this month, three happened within a week of each other.
Now, rallies and public forums are being held to find answers.
“The time is now, because we can’t wait until the next,” said Thomasville Mayor and Pastor Terry Scott.
On Saturday, July 20, Scott will be leading the way, marching through streets in Southwest Thomasville. The place where majority of gun related crimes have happened within the city.
“Taking a life is not the way to go," said Kirby Monroe.
After committing an armed robbery years ago, Monroe turned his life around.
During the rally, Monroe wants everyone to know that it’s never too late to start over.
“I’m a living witness. I let it dictate my future but I didn’t sit down, I didn’t let it stop me. Even though I messed up, I got back up and kept going," said Monroe.
Monroe said kids often gravitate towards crime when their lost and don’t have strong mother and father figures in their life.
“They don’t have spiritual guidance, leadership," said Monroe.
Scott believes kids and teens need programs so they can set goals to make a bright future for themselves.
“Programs to get set up for them, to get active in the community. The more active they get, the less crime we’ll see,” said Scott.
Until programs can be implemented, Monroe said you need to speak up.
“If you see something wrong, speak up. Let someone know,” said Monroe.
Scott told WALB that these crimes impact the whole community.
“It separates families. Both sides of the families suffer. Victim’s side of the family suffers, the offender’s side of the family suffers," said Scott.
The rally will be held at 1112 Lester St. and will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
