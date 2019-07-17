'Surviving a 1960 Georgia Lynching’: Blakely 1960 cold case reopened after documentary

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The state of Georgia will review the 1960 rape and murder of an 8-year-old Blakely girl following a documentary film by Albany native Clennon King.
King said that his documentary, “Fair Game: Surviving a 1960 Georgia Lynching,” led to Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Christopher Carr urging the reopening of the cold case.
In 1960, Yvonne Holmes was raped and murdered in Blakely.
A 24-year-old New Jersey man, James Fair Jr., was traveling through Blakely at the time. He was arrested.
Within three days, Fair was convicted of the crime.
The trial had no jury or attorney for Fair, but he received a death sentence.
Following a 26-month campaign, Fair was cleared of charges.
No one was ever charged with Holmes’ death again.
King hopes his film can bring her justice.
“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I can tell you I hope that these folks come clean because I think that community deserves it,” said King.
Pataula District Attorney Ronald McNease notified King he will review Holmes’ case for new evidence.
You can watch the trailer or the entire documentary for free on Vimeo.
