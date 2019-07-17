Summer heat holds as rain becomes likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny with lots of heat and humidity. Low-mid 90s but feeling much hotter more like 100-105. Rain is in short-order to cool us off this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are confined to our southern counties and will end by sunset. Rain becomes likely Thursday through the weekend into next week.
The heat relaxes with more clouds and rain around. Highs drop into the low 90s even upper 80s by midweek. A weak cold front moves into the region with wetter than normal conditions and more seasonal temperatures although the humidity remains high. An isolated strong-severe storm can’t be ruled out.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.