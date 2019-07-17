Semi truck accident affects I-75 traffic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An early morning Wednesday accident is still affecting traffic on I-75, according to Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff.
A crash between two semi-trucks happened around 3 a.m. in the southbound lane near Exit 18.
There were no serious injuries or fatalities, Paulk said.
All lanes but one are back open, according to the sheriff.
Paulk said the incident will take a couple of hours to clear and the scene is still active.
The Georgia State Patrol is involved in the investigation and the cause of crash is not determined.
