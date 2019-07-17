Operation Southern Shield comes to GA

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is coming together in hopes of raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.
Officers with the Georgia State Patrol, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other agencies are all participating.
It’s all a part of Operation Southern Shield, a speed enforcement campaign that stretches across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Allen Poole said the campaign was created with the goal of saving lives.
“We want to encourage the public to be aware that if you drive the speed limits, the posted speed limit, you can reduce your chances of being in a crash by up to 31 percent," said Poole.
Poole suggested that going even a little above the speed limits puts you at risk.
Organizers said that the first two years of the campaign have contributed to reducing the number of deaths caused by car accidents.
