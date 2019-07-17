Albany man wanted after failing to appear in court, ankle monitor stops working

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors are looking for a man accused of failing to appear in court while on trial.
Dougherty County Judicial Circuit prosecutors said Demickey Rogers’ trial began on Tuesday but he did not show up for court on Wednesday. According to attorneys, his ankle monitor stopped working around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Rogers aka “Birdman” is on trial for:
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm
- Theft by taking a firearm
- Manufacturing marijuana
The trial was originally set to continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday and was rescheduled for 1 p.m. The trial began without the defendant and prosecutors deliberated but the defendant was not there during deliberations, according to prosecutors.
A arrest warrant has been issued for Rogers.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is working to determine if a verdict has been reached.
