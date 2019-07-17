IDK Bar & Grill closes in Moultrie

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An unexpected closing of a South Georgia restaurant has sent a message to those who may be interested in starting up their own business.
WALB spoke with the owners of IDK Bar & Grill about why their business venture didn’t work out.
“If they want to do these small local stores, just be prepared, it’s a rough road to get started and keep it going,” said Manager Maggie Pierce.
Chains on the doors, toppled tables and a sign that reads “closed,” is all that’s left to see at IDK Bar & Grill after its sudden closing last week.
Pierce, the front house manager and daughter of the owner, said the business just couldn’t find its footing.
“We had so many regulars that would come in three, four times a week and they were very supportive but it just wasn’t enough to keep it afloat,” explained Pierce.
Pierce said beside customer traffic, they dealt with other issues.
Like the building entering foreclosure by the property owners. And what Pierce calls a questionable reputation that was left by a prior restaurant that occupied the location before them.
“They were kind of thinking they’ve just changed the name, we did a grand opening and announced the new ownership, but it still didn’t bring enough in to be able to keep us going,” said Pierce.
With the doors closed permanently, Pierce said it’s simply time to regroup.
“Right now, we’re going to take a break, sit back and rest,” said Pierce.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.