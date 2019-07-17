Douglas man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A dog in Coffee County is capturing hearts across the region after he was left paralyzed by a cruel abuser.
The heartwarming ending comes months after Chance, a two-year-old beagle mix, was shot with a high powered pellet gun.
The little guy gets around pretty well with the help of a wheelchair.
A group of volunteers at Coffee Cause for Paws rescued Chance.
Now local law enforcement said one man has been charged with animal cruelty.
Cedric Davis is charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
When a group of volunteers found a little dog, dragging his back legs behind him, they never expected what would happen next.
“Skinned himself up so bad under his thighs and under his stomach and everything because he didn’t know any better,” said Debra Walker, as a rescuer with Coffee Cause for Paws.
President of the animal rescue, Coffee Cause for Paws, Brittany O’Steen said they were called by concerned neighbors who said they had seen the dog, now known as Chance, dragging the lower part of his body for almost two weeks.
“Chance had been shot directly and the bullet, the high powered BB lodged itself in the middle of his spine,” said O’Steen.
O’Steen called her friend and fellow rescuer Debra Walker. O’Steen, also a Douglas Police Officer, spoke with neighbors. And after assessing the situation at the home where Chance was found, they started investigating who shot him.
“We find out he’s got a Fourth Amendment waiver, we’re able to search his residence, he’s hiding in a closet and we have to get him out at gunpoint,” said O’Steen.
O’Steen said Cedric Davis shot a high-powered pellet gun at Chance, leaving his lower body completely paralyzed. Douglas PD and Code Enforcement found Davis hiding in a closet in his home with guns in his house. Davis was arrested on June 20, and charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“This little guy was innocent. He did not deserve what he got. He got shot for no reason,” said Walker.
While it could have been easy for O’Steen and Walker to give up on Chance, as it had seemed so many others had, they knew the dog, so aptly named, deserved his second chance at life.
“There’s people out there that will help,” O’Steen said.
O’Steen said if you see an abused or neglected animal, or know of someone abusing an animal, it’s important to call law enforcement.
Chance hasn't let any of this get him down.
With the help of his wheelchair and drag bag, he spends his days now running around with his favorite toy, his little, plush chicken.
