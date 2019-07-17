Company recalls hummus dips due to potential contamination

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A company has voluntarily recalled hummus products due to a possible contamination.
Pita Pal Foods, LP in Houston, Texas recalled certain hummus products made between May 30 and June 25, 2019 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infectious in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers who have brought products on this list are urged to return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.
