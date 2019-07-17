ASU cutting Men’s Golf and Men’s Cross Country after this season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although successful, the ASU interm Athletic Driector informed everyone that they will be cutting their men’s golf and cross country teams.
After looking at the budgets for this upcoming season, ASU decided that the men’s golf and Cross Country teams would have the least amount of athletes effected.
Although this won’t go into effect until the 2020-2021 season, interim director of athletics Jackie Nicholson, said they took a hard look and this was the best fit.
“So we looked through our entire Sports program, not just those two sports," said Nicholson. "We looked at our total evaluation from the top. From top to bottom. So one of the things we looked at was where we can reduce our expenses to line with our revenue for the upcoming year. So we looked at our expenses and tried to minimize when cutting sports, tried to minimize in-tax on student athletes.”
As of right now, those are the only two programs being cut.
We will update you if that changes.
