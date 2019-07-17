3 arrested for prowling, stolen firearm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were arrested after suspiciously removing property from a yard on the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive on Wednesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Those arrested were:
- Kasuavay Figueoa, 17
- Syntravious Atkins, 17
- Cantrell Anderson, 18
Officers responded to Cherokee Drive about a suspicious person in a yard. A witness told officers the suspects were driving a white Impala that was later found on 2600 block of Rosebrier Avenue, police said.
Two of the suspects matched the description that was given to officers and the suspects were taken into custody for loitering and prowling, according to police.
After looking in the vehicle, a handgun muzzle was found on the passenger floor. Marijuana residue was also found on the floor near the firearm, according to police.
After searching the vehicle, two guns, a marijuana blunt, scales and additional residue was found, according to police.
One of the guns was found to be stolen during an separate incident, APD officials said.
All three suspects were charged with loitering and prowling, possession less than an ounce and theft by receiving.
